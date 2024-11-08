New LewisGale Emergency Room in Christiansburg gives more access to healthcare

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – LewisGale just opened up an emergency room in Christiansburg to provide access to emergency care for folks in the region.

“We want to make sure we are supporting the growth, and the communities around Christiansburg, on route 8, and the tens of thousands of travelers on Interstate 81 every single day,” said Lauren Dudley, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

After almost a year of construction, the LewisGale freestanding emergency room in Christiansburg is now open.

“Anytime you can help out the community and provide additional resources and better access to healthcare is always a win,” said Zac Chrisley, director of emergency services for LewisGale Montgomery.

Located off route 8 and right by Interstate 81, leaders said this emergency room can do almost everything your standard hospital emergency room can do.

I got a tour inside of the emergency room, and doctors said everything inside is state-of-the-art and will help to save countless lives.

“You got CT availability, X-Ray, a fully functional lab, obviously, a trauma bay and resuscitation room, so, all the great resources that we have at the main hospital we also have here,” Chrisley said.

I also talked to the CEO for LewisGale Montgomery, and she said while they have a hospital on the Christiansburg-Blacksburg line, minutes matter in an emergency and this can get care to folks faster on this side of the county.

“This is 24/7, 365 days a year, board certified physicians,” said Dudley. “The same ones that we have at the hospital, the same clinicians and care teams. We are just excited to bring the front door of the hospital, which is usually the emergency room, to this community.”



They said they can already tell being here will be great for the community.