29-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The VSP is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in Franklin Co. on Sunday.
According to VSP, at 1:26 a.m. on Booker T. Washington Highway a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Tyler Austin Wade Hale-Camp, of Hardy died at the scene.
