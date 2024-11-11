Skip to main content
29-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fatal Crash, Franklin County
FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The VSP is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in Franklin Co. on Sunday.

According to VSP, at 1:26 a.m. on Booker T. Washington Highway a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Tyler Austin Wade Hale-Camp, of Hardy died at the scene.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

