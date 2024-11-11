Joshua: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Joshua loves playing outside. The swings are one of his favorite things at the playground.

The 11-year-old also likes watching anime movies, the Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles.

“I like to play games, and sports, and video games,” said Joshua.

Once they were done on the swings, it was on to football.

He has lots of energy and coached Jenna how to throw a football better.

“Josh, he’s very sweet. He’s fun to play with. He gets you get along with him very well. He asks you questions a lot. He definitely talks a lot, but it’s a good thing. He keeps the conversation going,” said Natalie Spears, a Family Services Specialist with Pittsylvania County who knows the 11-year-old well. “Josh he’s a really funny kid. He definitely has a really good sense of humor. He, you know, he definitely knows how to establish boundaries too, which is really good. He knows what he doesn’t like and what he does like, and that’s a really good thing for a kid, especially his age.”

The Dallas Cowboys are his favorite team to watch and #4 Dak Prescott is Joshua’s favorite player.

He would like a dog, especially a huskie, “They are big and they can protect people, too.”

When it comes to a family, Josh says he would like, “A nice family who (will) take me in, to adopt me and keep me, and makes sure I’m safe.”

Spears says a family needs to make sure he’s not left out.

“A family that would want to take him out to go do things and get him involved in the community a lot, definitely, because Josh loves to go out into the community, and he loves to play and do all kinds of fun things. He likes to go do sports, play basketball, all the good stuff,” said Spears.

He would be okay with siblings and gets along with other kids really well.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

