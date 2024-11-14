New wing spot to open in Salem

SALEM, Va – A new restaurant is coming to Salem.

Wings etc. Grill and Pub’ is set to open in April on Wildwood road, between the I-81 exit and Main Street.

A local couple is renovating what was once a Mexican restaurant into the first franchise location in Virginia.

They’re planning a family friendly sports bar atmosphere, with decor from local teams. It will also include a patio for live music.

“I like the idea of having a place that the community can go, watch their sports teams, get together with their friends, families,” said Justin Christy, one of the new franchisees. “There’s really not a lot of options in Salem right now.”

The chain is known for its award-winning jumbo wings, as well as its 22 signature sauces and rubs.