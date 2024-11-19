Skip to main content
Local News

Montgomery County school zone cameras implemented

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Port Orange school zone (Copyright 2024 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has installed speed enforcement cameras in some of the school zones throughout the county to curb excessive speeding in their school zones.

In our region, there are multiple counties who adopted this with speed enforcement cameras in Martinsville, Altavista, and Wythe County.

Tonight on 10 News, we talked to Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin on why the county decided to install the cameras, learned how they work, and how they hope the cameras will curb speeders through school zones to potentially save lives.

School zone cameras have been implemented in other districts in the region, which you can find here:

