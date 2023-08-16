Altavista cracking down on speeding near schools with speed enforcement cameras

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The town of Altavista is turning to technology to cut down on speeding.

Altavista is using automated speed enforcement cameras in school zones.

These cameras will automatically take a picture of your license plate if you speed through a school zone when the lights are flashing.

At 100 bucks a pop, the Altavista Police Chief hopes this will deter drivers from putting others, especially children, in danger.

Altavista was the first locality in Virginia to adopt these new cameras after the General Assembly passed legislation in 2020.

The new law allows localities to fine a driver $100 for speeding 10 plus miles an hour above the posted speed limit in a school zone.

Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks says since launching the cameras last summer, they’ve worked out the kinks with the technology.

Starting this year, he says they’ll be able to accurately track trends. These cameras don’t cost the town anything.

In fact, from November 2022 to June of this year, 732 citations were issued, bringing in $30,000 for the town’s general fund. But the chief says it’s not about the money.

“We don’t look at it as a money-making thing. I don’t care if we don’t get any money from it if it’ll slow people down,” Merricks said. “We probably have more foot traffic and people walking to school than any school in Campbell County. So, it’s important that people do slow down and watch out for the students.”