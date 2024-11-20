Skip to main content
Mobile home destroyed following fire in Bedford County

Tags: Fire, Bedford County
Photo of the mobile home after the fire was extinguished. (Copyright 2024 by Bedford County Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A mobile home fire in Bedford County left the home completely destroyed, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire on Breezy Hill Road. Upon arrival, they found a heavy amount of black smoke in the area. The home was collapsing in on one side, and crews began to contain the fire. They later managed to extinguish the flame.

Authorities said no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

