10 News Reporter Kelly Marsh took a trip to the iconic Roanoke Star during our first-ever Blue Ridge Games.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Star is turning 75 on Saturday, and 10 News wants to celebrate the iconic landmark that has lit up the Star City for more than seven decades.

The Star was first illuminated on Nov. 23, 1949, and was meant to be a temporary fixture to ring in the holiday season. But since people grew to love it so much, it stuck around and has been brightening people’s days ever since.

Recommended Videos

The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world.

What memories do you have of the Roanoke Star? Send your pics to us via Pin It!