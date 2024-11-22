Vehicle crash between Roanoke Police Officer and another vehicle causing delays on Orange Ave N.E.
ROANOKE, Va. – At approximately 3:45 p.m. a Roanoke Police Officer was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Granby Street and Orange Ave NE, according to RPD.
No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.
