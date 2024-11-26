How to stay food allergy friendly this Thanksgiving.

One in ten adults have food allergies, and with the holidays right around the corner, it can bring extra stress and worries about life-threatening reactions.

To reduce risk, if any of your Thanksgiving guests have allergies, be sure to communicate with them before the meal to discuss their dietary restrictions and the best plan of action.

“Take your emergency medicines,” said Dr. Allison Freeman, an allergist with AllerVie Health Richmond. “So, if you’re going anywhere, its Thanksgiving, its Christmas, it’s the Superbowl party, you need to have your emergency meds with you because these are the types of events where that can happen.”

Guests with allergies should always double-check anything they plan on eating for hidden allergens like stuffing, nuts in vegan dairy products, or wheat as a thickener in gravy.

Bringing your own safe dishes is also a great way to stay safe and share a meal with family.

If you know the Thanksgiving meal you are attending will have guests with allergies, you can also bring along an ingredient list, so they are able to double-check before digging in.