LPD investigation into Friday shooting leads to arrest in separate incident
The shooting happened at the Timbers Apartments and left a 16-year-old in critical condition, no arrests have been made
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Friday a shooting at the Timbers Apartments left a 16-year-old in critical condition.
During the investigation, a search was conducted at a residence in the complex where the shooting occurred.
34-year-old Bruce Cunningham Jr. of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
LPD also says that he also faces domestic assault and battery and strangulation charges in relation to a separate incident on the same day.
The investigation into the shooting itself remains ongoing and the teen is still in critical condition.
