LPD investigation into Friday shooting leads to arrest in separate incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Friday a shooting at the Timbers Apartments left a 16-year-old in critical condition.

During the investigation, a search was conducted at a residence in the complex where the shooting occurred.

Recommended Videos

34-year-old Bruce Cunningham Jr. of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

LPD also says that he also faces domestic assault and battery and strangulation charges in relation to a separate incident on the same day.

The investigation into the shooting itself remains ongoing and the teen is still in critical condition.