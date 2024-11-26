Skip to main content
LPD investigation into Friday shooting leads to arrest in separate incident

The shooting happened at the Timbers Apartments and left a 16-year-old in critical condition, no arrests have been made

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police, Timbers Apartments
Bruce Cunnigham (Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail) (BRJ 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. On Friday a shooting at the Timbers Apartments left a 16-year-old in critical condition.

During the investigation, a search was conducted at a residence in the complex where the shooting occurred.

34-year-old Bruce Cunningham Jr. of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

LPD also says that he also faces domestic assault and battery and strangulation charges in relation to a separate incident on the same day.

The investigation into the shooting itself remains ongoing and the teen is still in critical condition.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

