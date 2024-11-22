Skip to main content
16-year-old in serious condition after shooting incident in Lynchburg, according to LPD

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, LPD, Shooting incident, Lynchburg Police Department
Scene photo (WSLS 2024) (WSLS 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Friday, according to LPD.

Police say officials responded to call regarding an individual who had been shot at 2:40 p.m. and upon arrival at the scene police found a 16-year-old boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The LPD said that they believe there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. The victim was conscious when officers arrived and was immediately transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is in serious condition.

The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to it is urged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

