ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are responding to a fire in southeast Roanoke.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out of a building in what’s known as an industrial area of the city, near 9th St. and River Avenue SE.

Explosions could be heard coming from the site. Authorities have blocked off roads leading to the scene.

10 News is working to get more information and will update this article as it becomes available.