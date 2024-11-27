Thanksgiving Travel: Drivers Face Traffic and Long Trips

ROANOKE, Va. – The Thanksgiving travel rush has officially begun, with nearly 2 million Virginians expected to travel this holiday weekend, according to a forecast by AAA.

The majority of these travelers will be driving to their destinations, with highways expected to be particularly busy as families make their way to gatherings and festivities.

Nationwide, more than 71 million people are anticipated to be on the move, eager to reach their holiday destinations for turkey, stuffing, and all the delicious fixings. For many Virginians, that means long hours on the road.

Many travelers were already on the move early, with rest stop parking lots full of people taking breaks during their journeys.

Some, like Rusty Hertzler and his family, were nearing the final stretch of their trips.

“I came from Dixon, Tennessee, which is about 40 minutes west of Nashville, and this is my niece, Ariel. They’re from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and they met us in Bristol last night. We’re on our way to Harrisburg, Virginia,” Hertzler said.

AAA estimates that 92% of Virginians, or approximately 1.9 million people, will be driving to their Thanksgiving destinations.

To help drivers navigate the holiday traffic safely, AAA suggests leaving early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid heavy commuter traffic. However, even with good timing, it’s important to stay focused on the road. While some passengers, like Nicholes Esposito, were finding ways to pass the time during the trip.

“I am not driving, but I am taking naps throughout the car ride,” Esposito said.

When another person was asked how she kept herself busy, she said, “I was playing with my stuffed animals.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

AAA also urges drivers to be mindful of alcohol consumption during the holiday season. As many gatherings feature drinks, the organization stresses the importance of never driving while intoxicated and always having a plan in place.

“It’s been termed ‘Drinksgiving,’” said Morgan Dean, a AAA spokesperson. “There are other names out there, like ‘Blackout Wednesday.’ It’s a night when people are traveling back home, and they may not have to work tomorrow.”

Last year, Virginia saw 2,773 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 144 of those involving alcohol. The result was 2 deaths and 79 injuries. AAA urges everyone to celebrate responsibly and make safety a priority on the roads.

As more Virginians hit the road, it’s clear that the Thanksgiving holiday is off to a busy start. By planning ahead and staying alert, travelers can help ensure their trips are safe and enjoyable.