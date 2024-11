Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Chatham Heights Road.

Officers responded at 7:52 p.m. found a 46-year-old Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Sovah Health - Martinsville. His condition is unknown.

Police have identified and detained a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 276-63-CRIME.