15-year-old charged after making bomb threat towards Heritage High School, LPD says

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg Schools, Lynchburg Police, Heritage High School
Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 15-year-old has been taken into custody and charged after he made a bomb threat to Heritage High School in Lynchburg, according to LPD.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a bomb threat at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and immediately began an investigation into the matter.

LPD said the investigation revealed a suspicious note found in the restroom and LPD was able to find the individual responsible for the note.

The LPD has taken a 15-year-old boy into custody and charged him with making threats to bomb or damage buildings.

Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

