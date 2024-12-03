15-year-old charged after making bomb threat towards Heritage High School, LPD says

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 15-year-old has been taken into custody and charged after he made a bomb threat to Heritage High School in Lynchburg, according to LPD.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a bomb threat at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and immediately began an investigation into the matter.

LPD said the investigation revealed a suspicious note found in the restroom and LPD was able to find the individual responsible for the note.

The LPD has taken a 15-year-old boy into custody and charged him with making threats to bomb or damage buildings.