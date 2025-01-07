Arrests made in Roanoke County homicide investigation

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

Two men have been indicted for the January murder of Michael Henritze Jr., the Roanoke County Police have announced.

A grand jury returned indictments Friday, Oct. 3, charging Damion Tyler Ray King, 19, of Roanoke, and James Dustin King, 37, of Roanoke, with second-degree murder and related offenses.

Damion King faces charges including second-degree murder, robbery with a death, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. James King is charged with the same crimes, plus nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

Both men are currently in custody and Henritze’s family has been notified.

Roanoke County Police continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (540) 777-8641.

UPDATE:

Roanoke County Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Michael Henritze Jr., and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made yet, and RCD has asked anyone with information on this incident to contact their detectives at 540-777-8641.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man is dead after a shooting in the Bonsack area, according to Roanoke County Police.

Authorities said the man was found inside a home in the 4800 block of Sidetrack Road on Tuesday at about 5:30 a.m. The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear at this time.

Roanoke County Police stated there is no danger to the public, and the investigation remains ongoing.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.