Man arrested in Franklin County following reports of child exploitation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Franklin County after authorities received a tip he was involved in the production of child pornography, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said after executing multiple search warrants, they identified 43-year-old Luis Alberto Ceron Romero as the suspect. After a full investigation, they charged Romero with the following:

one felony count of Possession of Obscene Material Using Minors

one felony count of Producing/Manufacturing Child Pornography

Romero was taken into custody on Friday and is being held without bond.