Skip to main content
Clear icon
41º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man arrested in Franklin County following reports of child exploitation

Tags: Crime, Franklin County
Photo of Luis Alberto Ceron Romero. (Copyright 2025 by Franklin County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Franklin County after authorities received a tip he was involved in the production of child pornography, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said after executing multiple search warrants, they identified 43-year-old Luis Alberto Ceron Romero as the suspect. After a full investigation, they charged Romero with the following:

Recommended Videos

  • one felony count of Possession of Obscene Material Using Minors
  • one felony count of Producing/Manufacturing Child Pornography

Romero was taken into custody on Friday and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS