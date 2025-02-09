One dead, three remain injured after February shooting in Roanoke

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting on Orange Avenue Northwest where two men were found conscious and breathing.

ROANOKE, VA – Update:

One man has died from the injuries he sustained in last month’s shooting in Northwest, according to RPD. 47-year-old Thomas Leroy Hairston of Vinton died on Feb. 28.

Original:

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Orange Avenue Northwest just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

RPD said upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy and an adult man with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Officers then found a third man with non-life-threatening injuries, and then a fourth man with non-life-threatening injuries was discovered to be getting treatment at a hospital. They found that the fourth man was injured in this same incident.

Following investigation, Roanoke Police determined that the 17-year-old shot the three men, and one of the men returned fire and shot the boy. Charges are now pending on the 17-year-old, pending the recovery from his wounds.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.