Franklin County community reacts to child’s death and parents' arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Update:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that additional charges have been filed against the stepmother Mary Everson.

Everson has now been charged with one felony count of Second Degree Murder.

Original Story:

A father and stepmother were arrested after their 8-year-old son was reported unresponsive, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said they received a call regarding an unconscious and unresponsive child on Saturday around 6 p.m. from a home on the 100 block of Circle View Street in Rocky Mount. Upon arrival, crews discovered an 8-year-old child who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigation, authorities arrested 46-year-old Michael Everson and 32-year-old Mary Everson, the father and stepmother of the child, both with one count of Child Abuse and Neglect, resulting in Serious Injury. Mary was also charged with one misdemeanor count of Simple Assault Against a Family Member. They are both being held without bond.

Neighbors told 10 News on Monday the family seemed to keep to themselves and were shocked to hear about the child’s death.

“It was horrible, it’s horrific and just how anyone could hurt a child is beyond me, I have no clue,” said Jenni Thomas, who lives next door to the family. “It makes you sick to your stomach. you never think it’s going to happen right next door honestly.”

The body of the child is currently at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office told 10 News on Monday that the investigation remains active and more charges against the couple are possible.

“I am so sorry it happened. you think this must have happened to other people or other neighborhoods and now all of a sudden, it’s happening right across the street from me,” said Marsha Tyree, a neighbor.

Kevin Stiers, Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent, told 10 News the child was not a student at any of the division’s elementary schools. He said in a statement:

“We were very saddened to learn about the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends left to mourn her loss and to local law enforcement and the Department of Social Services, who are now tasked with piecing together the events that led to this senseless tragedy.

She was not a student in any of our elementary schools, so we did not make arrangements for additional counselors to be on hand today. We do have very qualified counselors and social workers available at each school on a daily basis and believe that they will be able to provide support and guidance to any of our current students who might have known her personally."

If you suspect someone you know may be an active victim of child abuse, click here.