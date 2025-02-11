Rick Springfield to perform at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Rick Springfield, the iconic rock musician and actor, is bringing his “I Want My 80s” tour to Elmwood Park on June 8, 2025.

Springfield, best known for his chart-topping single “Jessie’s Girl,” has been a staple in the music industry since the early 1980s. In addition to his music career, Springfield has also made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in TV shows like “General Hospital” and “Californication.”

The “I Want My 80s” tour is a celebration of the music and culture that defined a generation. Fans can expect to hear Springfield’s greatest hits, including “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

Tickets for the Elmwood Park concert are available now and can be purchased through major ticket outlets. Prices range from $50 to $150, with VIP packages offering exclusive access to a pre-show meet and greet with Springfield.