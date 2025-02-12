WATCH: New Crisis Receiving Center Open House

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare hosted an open house for its new Crisis Receiving Center Today.

Visitors will be able to meet with staff, tour the facility, and learn about the services being offered. Leaders say this is the first-of-its-kind center in the Roanoke Valley.

“A place where you can go that is safe, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, holidays included when experiencing a mental health crisis. So the hope is instead of traditionally going to the emergency department for long waits or waiting to go to a primary care doctor for example, you can get emergency, mental health behavioral health treatment when you need it most,” Allison Taylor, Division Director of Access to Care, said.

The unit also offers up to 23 hours of continuous care for eight people at a time. No appointment is needed to receive care you also do not need insurance or ability to pay.