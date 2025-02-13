Blacksburg Town Council Member censured Tuesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Town Councilman Liam Watson was censured by Town Council Members Tuesday.
The council voted unanimously to censure Watson after they said he violated rules in the council’s handbook.
The Council gave three instances where they claim the handbook was not followed by Watson, including disparaging the Emergency Medical Services cost recovery ordinance in a press release. Council members said the press release was “wildly irresponsible” and claimed he had “misleading information” in his press release.
They also said Watson had reached out to federal officials and “wasn’t clear whether he was reaching out on his personal behalf or behalf of the town”. The last instance the council brought up was a claim that Watson used town letterhead and logo for personal initiatives despite prior discussions not to. The Council said Watson had sent out letters to federal officials about mail delays.
With the censure, Watson can now face further consequences, including removal, if more violations occur.
Watson said the following before the vote Tuesday:
“It is disappointing that my fellow council members have brought a resolution to censure me for simply doing what I have always done since taking office—that is, passionately representing my constituents. Our disagreements strengthen our democratic body, while resolutions such as these, on the other hand, weaken it. Therefore, while I wholeheartedly disagree with this resolution before us, and I intend to abstain, it is my hope that, whatever the outcome, we can resume our work for the people of Blacksburg.”Blacksburg Town Council Member Liam Watson