Blacksburg Town Council Member censured Tuesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Town Councilman Liam Watson was censured by Town Council Members Tuesday.

The council voted unanimously to censure Watson after they said he violated rules in the council’s handbook.

The Council gave three instances where they claim the handbook was not followed by Watson, including disparaging the Emergency Medical Services cost recovery ordinance in a press release. Council members said the press release was “wildly irresponsible” and claimed he had “misleading information” in his press release.

They also said Watson had reached out to federal officials and “wasn’t clear whether he was reaching out on his personal behalf or behalf of the town”. The last instance the council brought up was a claim that Watson used town letterhead and logo for personal initiatives despite prior discussions not to. The Council said Watson had sent out letters to federal officials about mail delays.

With the censure, Watson can now face further consequences, including removal, if more violations occur.

Watson said the following before the vote Tuesday: