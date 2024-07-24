81º
24-year-old Blacksburg Town Council member arrested on fraud charges

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations has arrested a 24-year-old Blacksburg Town Council member on four indictments of fraud, according to the Bureau.

10 News has learned that the man has been identified as Liam Watson of Blacksburg and he turned himself in on Wednesday.

At the direction of the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, state police initiated the investigation in March 2024 into an allegation of election fraud, we’re told.

Watson has been released on bond and the investigation remains ongoing we‘re told.

