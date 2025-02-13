Skip to main content
Local News

Three people taken to hospital after Campbell County house fire Thursday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: House Fire, Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Dept., Campbell County
House Fire (Courtesy of Brookville-Timberlake VFD) (BTVFD 2025)

CAMPBELL CO. Va. – Three people were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Campbell County Thursday afternoon, according to the Brookville-Timberlake VFD.

At 12:35 p.m. Company 12 was alerted to a house fire with multiple victims trapped, and engines arrived at a single-story brick house with heavy smoke showing from three sides.

According to first responders, after confirming entrapment engine 12 went into rescue mode, splitting their crew for fire attack and primary search. 1 victim managed to self-extricate prior to engine 12’s arrival and another victim managed to extricate during the primary search. The third victim was rescued by the search group.

According to officials, two patients were transported to the hospital via ground and one was flown via Centra 1.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

