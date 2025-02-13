Three people taken to hospital after Campbell County house fire Thursday

CAMPBELL CO. Va. – Three people were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Campbell County Thursday afternoon, according to the Brookville-Timberlake VFD.

At 12:35 p.m. Company 12 was alerted to a house fire with multiple victims trapped, and engines arrived at a single-story brick house with heavy smoke showing from three sides.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Centra

According to first responders, after confirming entrapment engine 12 went into rescue mode, splitting their crew for fire attack and primary search. 1 victim managed to self-extricate prior to engine 12’s arrival and another victim managed to extricate during the primary search. The third victim was rescued by the search group.

According to officials, two patients were transported to the hospital via ground and one was flown via Centra 1.