WATCH: Careportal staff celebrates 5th anniversary and ongoing mission

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

SALEM, Va. – Technology is playing a vital role in helping community churches support children and families in crisis.

Careportal is a communication platform connecting churches with struggling families and children in the foster care system. It allows agencies and individuals to submit requests, which are then shared with churches and community members who can provide assistance.

The goal is to not just provide one-time aid, but also build lasting relationships and families become self-sufficient.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

