Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
39º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Airport celebrates new Sarasota flight

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: airport, sarasota, flight

ROANOKE, Va. – A new destination is connecting Star City to the Sunshine State.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport marked a milestone with the inaugural flight to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport today.

staff celebrating the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the gate.

This is the third non-stop Florida destination offered by Allegiant.

“Giving our passengers even more options for their Florida travel plans. this new route reflects the growing demand in our region for convenient and affordable air service. Every new route strengthens our region’s economic vitality making it easier for business to connect and for tourists to discover the beauty of our Blue Ridge area.”

Sarasota becomes the Roanoke Airport’s 9th non-stop destination.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS