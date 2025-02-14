WATCH: Airport celebrates new Sarasota flight

ROANOKE, Va. – A new destination is connecting Star City to the Sunshine State.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport marked a milestone with the inaugural flight to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport today.

staff celebrating the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the gate.

This is the third non-stop Florida destination offered by Allegiant.

“Giving our passengers even more options for their Florida travel plans. this new route reflects the growing demand in our region for convenient and affordable air service. Every new route strengthens our region’s economic vitality making it easier for business to connect and for tourists to discover the beauty of our Blue Ridge area.”

Sarasota becomes the Roanoke Airport’s 9th non-stop destination.