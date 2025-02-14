WATCH: Virginia Senators react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmation

WASHINGTON, Dc – The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary Thursday in a 52 to 48 vote.

Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, voted against the nomination.

“Again, someone who brings his kind of out-of-the-mainstream views, particularly around vaccines, to our nation’s leading health care position,” said Warner (D).

Kennedy is regarded by some as a vaccine skeptic, having previously made unsubstantiated claims that childhood vaccines cause autism.

“I told my colleagues we should vote against RFK Jr because he does not know how to distinguish between fact and fiction. Conspiracy in content,” said Kaine (D)

However, some Republicans say they will be holding Kennedy accountable.

“We’re gonna be checking in. We’re going to be calling him in and we’re going to be following through,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) of Alaska.

As head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Kennedy will oversee healthcare funding, pandemic preparedness, vaccine research and more.