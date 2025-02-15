Five injured after shooting on Melrose Avenue, two in critical condition

Two individuals are in critical condition following a shooting that injured multiple people on the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue.

ROANOKE, VA – UPDATE:

Five people were shot and two are in critical condition following a shooting that occurred on the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue on Saturday, Roanoke Police Department said.

Recommended Videos

RPD said they responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:44 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that 5 people had been shot.

Four of the victims transported themselves to the hospital, while one was taken by EMS. Police said two women are in critical condition.

The situation is under investigation, and authorities are working to gather more information about the events leading up to the shooting.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available

ORIGINAL STORY:

A significant police presence has been reported on the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue.

Details remain limited at this time.

10 News is on the scene, gathering information to provide the most accurate and up-to-date coverage.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.