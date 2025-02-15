Statewide Burn Ban to go into effect Saturday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A statewide Burn Ban will go into effect Saturday, this bans open air-burning before 4 p.m. and will be in effect until Apr. 30 and applies to all open-air burning within 300 feet of woodland, the Martinsville Fire & EMS Dept. announced.

This ban goes into effect due to higher winds, lower relative humidity and extremely dry fuels on the forest floor which increases the dangers of fires spreading.

Officials urge the public to use extreme caution to remove all combustibles around the area to be burned and all outdoor fires should be attended at all times.

The only materials allowed to be burned are paper, cardboard, and leaves, tree, yard, and garden trimmings located on the premises.