WATCH: Salem recovering from flooding aftermath Sunday

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is recovering from flooding overnight. City officials say the Roanoke River in Salem crested early this morning and water levels have receded rapidly.

The City did not issue any mandatory evacuation orders but a number of residents who sought higher ground were helped by police and fire and EMS. Other residents worked to keep water out of their homes and businesses.

“I was here all last night pumping water and the building next door, went over there and helped them pump their water out. and I keep about five pumps going all the time,” Phillip Darnall, Remax Real Estate Broker, said.

Most roads in Salem have re-opened with Mill Lane Rd and Riverside expected to open at some point today.