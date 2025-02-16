WATCH: Severe weather caused roadways to flood across our region Saturday

SALEM, Va. – Giles County Officials urged residents who lived near Wolf Creek to evacuate Saturday night, it was just one of many voluntary evacuation notices and road closures that happened throughout our region on Saturday.

Flooded streets in Salem, Police doing everything they could to direct traffic, 10 News also received a video of an apartment complex that pooled up with rainwater last night.

“The back end, if it keeps raining where the back end meets the front end, then the whole back of the cul de sac will be flooded,” Michele Mabry, a Salem resident, said.

Thanks to some quick thinking from management, nobody was hurt and cars were moved to higher ground.

In Giles County, an emergency alert last night said that the area received more than three inches of rain. The rain shut down numerous roads and left cars stuck. Residents were urged to avoid traveling if they could and to watch water levels and weather.