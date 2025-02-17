February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

ROANOKE, Va. – February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

More than 70 percent of women and 60 percent of men first experienced intimate partner violence under 25 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

However, the Family Service of Roanoke Valley said it’s hard to pinpoint if there has been an increase or decrease in domestic violence in teens given that many youngsters do not know if they are experiencing domestic violence.

10 News spoke with Family Service of Roanoke Valley for advice on what to watch for when your teen is dating.

Youth Development Program Manager Megan Alpine emphasized that isolation is a major warning sign. Additionally, if your teen’s partner is constantly texting to check if they’re available, it could be a cause for concern.

Alpine said friends can also look out for these warning signs among each other when their friends start dating someone new. She explained that some signs can include if their friend is constantly canceling plans or if there are quick changes in how they’re dressing.

“If they start to lose interest or seem like they’re losing interest in things that they once enjoyed, like if they’re in a sport maybe they’re not going to their after-school practices and meets and things like that because they’re only spending time with this person,” said Alpine.

Alpine said parents can also look out for these same warning signs.

Several other resources are available, including Planned Parenthood, the health department and the Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley holds peer discussions every week for all seniors in Roanoke City Public Schools where they talk about healthy relationships.

“I think as we all know from being teenagers ourselves, it’s one thing to hear it from an adult, especially in a school setting and it’s another to really get that input from your peers. So, we really work on building our safe space within the classroom, so that they feel comfortable opening up and being able to discuss these things,” said Alpine.