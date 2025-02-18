Skip to main content
Clear icon
35º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Nine new acts added to FloydFest25~Aurora lineup

The summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 23-27

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: FloydFest
Nine new acts have joined the lineup for FloydFest25~Aurora, with more to come. (FloydFest)

FLOYD, Va. – Music lovers, rejoice! Nine new acts have been added to the highly anticipated FloydFest.

Additions to the lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora include:

Recommended Videos

  • Paul Cauthen
  • The Original Wailers Feat Al Anderson
  • The Last Revel
  • Church Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
  • Crowe Boys
  • Holy Roller
  • The Jared Stout Band
  • Stimulator Jones and
  • Marc Ridge & The Revelers

These new acts join an already jam-packed lineup, featuring award-winning headliners like The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro, among many others.

The sixth round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora will be announced on Feb. 25, with more to follow in subsequent months.

The popular summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 23-27 and you can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS