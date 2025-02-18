Nine new acts added to FloydFest25~Aurora lineup

FLOYD, Va. – Music lovers, rejoice! Nine new acts have been added to the highly anticipated FloydFest.
Additions to the lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora include:
- Paul Cauthen
- The Original Wailers Feat Al Anderson
- The Last Revel
- Church Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
- Crowe Boys
- Holy Roller
- The Jared Stout Band
- Stimulator Jones and
- Marc Ridge & The Revelers
These new acts join an already jam-packed lineup, featuring award-winning headliners like The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro, among many others.
The sixth round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora will be announced on Feb. 25, with more to follow in subsequent months.
The popular summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 23-27 and you can purchase tickets here.