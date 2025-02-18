Nine new acts added to FloydFest25~Aurora lineup

Nine new acts have joined the lineup for FloydFest25~Aurora, with more to come.

FLOYD, Va. – Music lovers, rejoice! Nine new acts have been added to the highly anticipated FloydFest.

Additions to the lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora include:

Paul Cauthen

The Original Wailers Feat Al Anderson

The Last Revel

Church Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

Crowe Boys

Holy Roller

The Jared Stout Band

Stimulator Jones and

Marc Ridge & The Revelers

These new acts join an already jam-packed lineup, featuring award-winning headliners like The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro, among many others.

The sixth round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora will be announced on Feb. 25, with more to follow in subsequent months.

The popular summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 23-27 and you can purchase tickets here.