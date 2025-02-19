‘Touchdown Takes’: AAF Roanoke to break down Super Bowl Ads in upcoming event

This image provided by Paramount shows the Paramount+ 2024 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Paramount via AP)

The American Advertising Federation of Roanoke is set to host its ‘Touchdown Takes’ event, where they will review Super Bowl ads that scored big this year.

It’s slated to be held on Wednesday at noon at the new YMCA at Tanglewood on Electric Road.

Our very own Brooke Leonard and Lindsey Kennett will join other panelists to highlight the hits, cringe at the misses and provide insider insights.

Lunch is included, and the event is $15 for AAF Members and $25 for non-members.

To register, click here.