Two arrested after narcotics seizure in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – On Feb. 18, 2025, members of the Martinsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, along with a special agent from the Virginia State Police, executed search warrants for narcotics at two locations. Authorities reported that residents from both locations were collaborating in the illegal distribution of cocaine.

The first location was an apartment at Rives Road, and the second was at Spruce Street Extension. The Martinsville Police Department SWAT Team executed the warrant at the Rives Road location, while the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team handled the Spruce Street Extension location.

Recommended Videos

Items seized during the search included 1.3 kilos of cocaine, three firearms, and over $6,000 in cash. As a result of the investigation, Samuel Keister Hairston, 37, of Spruce Street Extension, was arrested for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (second offense), possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Additionally, arrest warrants for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine (third offense) have been issued for Christopher Orlando Martin, 35, of Rives Road.

The Martinsville Police Department expressed gratitude to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance and emphasized the importance of continued partnerships in combating crime in the community.

Individuals with information about the investigation or the location of Mr. Martin are urged to contact Lt. Eric Eggleston at 276-403-5300 or 276-638-8751, or the anonymous tip line of Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to the arrest of Mr. Martin could result in a reward of up to $2,500.