Celebrate Black History Month with the Market on Melrose

ROANOKE, Va. – February is Black History Month, and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, look no further than the Market on Melrose.

The Market on Melrose is hosting a special shopping event where you can shop with the Divine Nine, all nine historically Black Greek letter organizations this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

During February, the grocery store is also handing out recipe cards for making healthy versions of dishes, and there are food samples for you to try.

“It’s really meant to drive interest into the Market and get more folks to understand because we know it’s a new brand, and so we had to work really hard right now to really make sure that everyone in that community knows about this market,” said President and CEO Richmond Vincent with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Market on Melrose opened in November, and it’s the first to open in the Northwest area that has been known as a food desert for decades.

In an email, 10 News asked how many people have shopped at the Market on Melrose since it opened, and was told they don’t share this information.

“While we don’t share specific customer numbers, what’s most important is that we’re achieving our goal of providing essential grocery services to Northwest Roanoke residents who previously had to travel significant distances for fresh food. The Market serves as both a neighborhood grocery store and a community hub, welcoming shoppers from across Roanoke,” said Goodwill Industries of the Valleys’ Director of Marketing and Communications Chelsea Moran.

The grocery store is also another event on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m., featuring Delegate Sam Rasoul called SOULBITES. There will be affordable meal prep kits and recipe cards with shopping lists.