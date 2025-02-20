Covington Middle School to remain virtual next week as carbon monoxide investigation continues

COVINGTON, Va. – Covington Middle School (CMS) will continue to have remote/virtual learning next week as a carbon monoxide investigation continues, according to school officials.

The school has been closed since January 31 following an incident where students and staff were evacuated to the nearby Covington Recreation Center as a precaution after an odor was detected in the building. In the days that followed, state and regional teams investigated the source of the odor and discovered it was a natural gas oven in the kitchen that was releasing carbon monoxide. Authorities said the ventilation system was not working properly.

Recommended Videos

In a CMS Virtual Learning Plan released earlier this month, the school division announced that the school would transition to virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 10. In the document, officials stated that it would last a minimum of two weeks, with possible additional weeklong extensions.

Students who need help gaining internet access or who are experiencing connectivity issues are asked to call CMS administration for assistance at 540-965-1410.

School leaders said they are working with contractors to complete an environmental study along with inspections of the mechanical systems in the building and will continue to provide updates as they become available.