Glenn Youngkin named co-chair of Trump’s Council of Governors

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during an early voting rally, Sep. 21, 2023, in Petersburg, Va.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was appointed as a co-chair of the Council of Governors, the White House announced on Wednesday.

President Trump has appointed Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, and Gov. Josh Stein of North Carolina, a Democrat, as co-chairs to the Council of Governors. The Council is described by the White House as “a bipartisan group of governors that are tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.”

The following governors were appointed to the council:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) – Co-Chair

Gov. Josh Stein (D-NC) – Co-Chair

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)

Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA)

Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY)

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC)

Gov. Youngkin issued a statement on X on Thursday regarding his appointment:

“Honored to be appointed by President Donald J. Trump as Co-Chair of the Council of Governors. Together this bipartisan group will strengthen state-federal partnerships on national security and disaster response.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The governors are split evenly by party to ensure equal representation, and they serve two-year terms following their appointments.

The only other Virginia governor to serve on the Council since its creation in 2010 was Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2015-2017.