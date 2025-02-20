Glenn Youngkin named co-chair of Trump’s Council of Governors

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was appointed as a co-chair of the Council of Governors, the White House announced on Wednesday.
President Trump has appointed Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, and Gov. Josh Stein of North Carolina, a Democrat, as co-chairs to the Council of Governors. The Council is described by the White House as “a bipartisan group of governors that are tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.”
The following governors were appointed to the council:
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) – Co-Chair
- Gov. Josh Stein (D-NC) – Co-Chair
- Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)
- Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)
- Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA)
- Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD)
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)
- Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY)
- Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)
- Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC)
Gov. Youngkin issued a statement on X on Thursday regarding his appointment:
“Honored to be appointed by President Donald J. Trump as Co-Chair of the Council of Governors. Together this bipartisan group will strengthen state-federal partnerships on national security and disaster response.”Gov. Glenn Youngkin
The governors are split evenly by party to ensure equal representation, and they serve two-year terms following their appointments.
The only other Virginia governor to serve on the Council since its creation in 2010 was Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2015-2017.