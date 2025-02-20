Skip to main content
Glenn Youngkin named co-chair of Trump’s Council of Governors

Youngkin will be co-chair of the Council along with Gov. Josh Stein of North Carolina

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during an early voting rally, Sep. 21, 2023, in Petersburg, Va. Virginia's closely watched legislative campaign cycle closes out Tuesday, Nov. 7, as voters decide whether to empower Republicans with full state government control or let Democrats keep serving as a bulwark against Youngkin's agenda. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was appointed as a co-chair of the Council of Governors, the White House announced on Wednesday.

President Trump has appointed Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, and Gov. Josh Stein of North Carolina, a Democrat, as co-chairs to the Council of Governors. The Council is described by the White House as “a bipartisan group of governors that are tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.”

The following governors were appointed to the council:

  • Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) – Co-Chair
  • Gov. Josh Stein (D-NC) – Co-Chair
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)
  • Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)
  • Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA)
  • Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD)
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)
  • Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY)
  • Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)
  • Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC)

Gov. Youngkin issued a statement on X on Thursday regarding his appointment:

“Honored to be appointed by President Donald J. Trump as Co-Chair of the Council of Governors. Together this bipartisan group will strengthen state-federal partnerships on national security and disaster response.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The governors are split evenly by party to ensure equal representation, and they serve two-year terms following their appointments.

The only other Virginia governor to serve on the Council since its creation in 2010 was Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2015-2017.

