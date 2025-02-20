Virtual learning, meal support offered as New River Valley schools close for winter weather

Schools across New River Valley are once again closed due to winter weather. For some schools, like those in Pulaski County, the combination of Helene impacts and winter weather has resulted in more than 10 missed school days.

Because of the amount of school missed, Pulaski County Public Schools have transitioned to virtual learning for days they are out. Additionally, they have opened a food station where students can receive three meals while they are out of school, free of charge.

Coming up on 10 News, hear from the school system’s superintendent about what factors led to the decision to close schools. We’ll also speak with cafeteria nutrition workers about the importance of continuing to provide meals for students during these closures.