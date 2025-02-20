Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
25º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Virtual learning, meal support offered as New River Valley schools close for winter weather

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: winter weather, WAAD, New River Valley, Pulaski County, snow day, student support
virtual learning; school resources for snow days (Copyright WSLS 2025)

Schools across New River Valley are once again closed due to winter weather. For some schools, like those in Pulaski County, the combination of Helene impacts and winter weather has resulted in more than 10 missed school days.

Because of the amount of school missed, Pulaski County Public Schools have transitioned to virtual learning for days they are out. Additionally, they have opened a food station where students can receive three meals while they are out of school, free of charge.

Recommended Videos

Coming up on 10 News, hear from the school system’s superintendent about what factors led to the decision to close schools. We’ll also speak with cafeteria nutrition workers about the importance of continuing to provide meals for students during these closures.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS