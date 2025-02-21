Annual Unity Walk & Celebration returns to Lynchburg on Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative is hosting their Annual Unity Walk & Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22. Areas of 5th Street, between Pierce Street and Harrison Street, will be closed due to the event.

The celebration’s theme this year is “African Americans and Labor,” in honor of Black workers around the nation.

The walk will start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., but 5th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the event.

“Miss Boonie reminds me of my grandmother. My grandma loved children and fostered over 100 children in her home. Like Miss Boonie, children were always welcome at my granny’s house. I appreciate the opportunity to bring light to her story again as her precious spirit lives on. I always enjoy helping to continue the legacy of the many great African Americans who were prominent in this area.” Temika Younger, local Lynchburg actress

