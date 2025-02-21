Hops for Hops fundraiser: Community gathers to support local hero

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford community is set to come together on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, for the “Hops for Hops” fundraiser, an event dedicated to supporting local firefighter Matt “Hops” Scott in his fight against kidney cancer. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Beale’s Beer, located at 510 Grove Street in Bedford.

For every beer sold during the event, $1 will be donated to assist Hops in his battle against Stage 3 renal cell carcinoma. Diagnosed in February 2024, Hops underwent surgery to remove his left kidney after a large mass was discovered.

The fundraiser also takes place on prime rib day, so you can both give back and get some good food while attending. For those who wish to contribute further, a GoFundMe page is available for donations.

