Roanoke residents hoping for a solution to homelessness in the city

ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in Roanoke has been a concern for many residents, including business owners.

Homelessness in the city is a complex issue, and there are some resources hoping to aid those struggling to find a place to live, like the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Homelessness is a complex issue in our community and it’s a challenge we all must work on together. The Rescue Mission is here every day to provide emergency shelter, meals, and resources to those in need. Besides a bed, we offer three meals each day, case management, addiction recovery services, and medical and mental health support.

We work closely with local organizations, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and businesses to ensure that our guests are connected to the resources they need to move toward stability.

Our mission is to help individuals break the cycle of homelessness. We are committed to empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve long-term stability.

Roanoke Rescue Mission