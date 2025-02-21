WATCH: Counting down to the Polar Plunge

RADFORD, Va. – Every year thousands of individuals jump into frozen oceans, rivers, and pools to Support Special Olympics Virginia.

These plunges not only test the limits of endurance but also brings opportunity and inclusion to more than 25,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.

The New River Polar plunge, on Saturday, March 1 at Dudley’s Landing/Bisset Park in Radford.

Whether you’re a seasoned plunger or trying it for the first time your leap could make a lasting impact on the lives of Special Olympic Athletes.

For details and to register click here. ,