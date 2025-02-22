SWVA Wildlife Center hosts 3rd Annual Baby Shower

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Wildlife Warriors for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center held their 3rd Annual Baby Shower! The goal of the Baby Shower is to prepare for the spring baby rush, when the Wildlife Hospital expects to admit more than 1,000 injured or orphaned baby wildlife.

Young animals will begin to arrive any day, and the community’s assistance will help give these babies a second chance.

“It’s been a very popular event every year. We get tons of items, the public and the community has been really good to come out and support us. They get us lots of items that we need, and this makes a big difference for our ability to operate every year.” Chester Leonard, Executive Director with SWVA Wildlife Center

The Baby Shower allows the center to stock up on species‐specific baby formula, critical medications, produce, meat, dry feed, and countless other supplies needed to successfully rehabilitate, and release orphaned and injured wild animals.