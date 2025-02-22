WATCH: Memorial Walk honors Ma’kayvia Cabell

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s been one year since 19-year-old Ma’kayvia Cabell’s life was tragically taken in Lynchburg.

10 News was there as dozens of people came out for a memorial walk to honor Cabell along Florida Ave.

“Us right here lifting our voice, each one of us saying something or doing something, we can save the next child. These children are dying out here,” said Kimberley Crews, Cabell’s mother. “I know you see it it’s not just my child. All these babies dying in the streets.”

In February 2024, Cabell was murdered by 22-year-old Keon Palmer after a domestic dispute. Over the last year, her family has come together to advocate for change and domestic violence awareness.

“This is one of those tragic events that is way too common in our city,” said D. Pannel, one of the event organizers. “And we need to find better ways to end these situations and tragedies.”

Palmer was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder last week.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 18th, and he faces a minimum of 20 years to life for the murder.