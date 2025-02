RADFORD, VA – Why go for silver, when you can go for the ‘cold?’ That’s the question we’re asking, as we gear up for the New River Polar Plunge.

Every year thousands of individuals jump into frozen oceans, rivers, and pools to Support Special Olympics Virginia.

Sunday, Special Olympics Athlete Nicholas Filipiak and his dad Steve, joined us in the studio to talk about the reason for freezin’.

If you’re interested in taking the plunge, click here.