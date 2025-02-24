Joann Fabrics to close all stores, issues statement

FILE - A logo sign outside of a Joann retail store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File0

Joann’s Fabrics announced they will be closing all their stores following a Bankruptcy Court approval, a spokesperson for Joann’s said on Monday.

This comes as multiple stores in our region closed due to the company’s financial difficulties.

“We deeply appreciate our dedicated Team Members, our customers and communities across the nation for their unwavering support for more than 80 years.” Spokesperson for Joann

Joann also announced “GA Group together with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent” was the winning bidder after an auction, and will be “acquiring substantially all of Joann’s assets.”