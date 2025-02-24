Skip to main content
Martinsville woman charged with malicious wounding after stabbing man

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Martinsville, Stabbing, Crime, Henry County
Mitchell (Courtesy of HCSO) (HCSO 2025)

HENRY CO., Va. – A Martinsville woman has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after stabbing a man during an altercation at an apartment complex Sunday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, police responded to the 1500 block of Grandview Rd at 7:40 p.m. to reports of a stabbing incident. Officers made contact with 62-year-old June Yvonne Mitchell and observed blood and several bladed weapons inside the residence.

The HCSO said that a short time later Robert Thomas arrived at SOVAH Martinsville with a stab wound to the abdomen. Thomas told medical staff that he had been stabbed by Mitchell inside the apartment. Mitchell was then detained at the scene and transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Deputies discovered during the investigation that an argument had escalated between Mitchell and Tomas, leading to both parties engaging in shoving when Mitchell produced her own knife and stabbed Thomas once.

Mitchell has been charged with the following:

- Malicious Wounding

Mitchell is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

