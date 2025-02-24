Virginia Lawmakers reflect on the 2025 legislative session

RICHMOND, Va – Virginia legislators have passed the state budget, and with it comes more money for flood recovery and grants for first-time homebuyers.

We caught up with local lawmakers to understand how this year’s session went. The budget passed with bipartisan approval.

“We passed the budget, which is going to send tax rebate checks to folks, give teachers bonuses, make critical investments in our schools and in mental health, and then all of that in a bipartisan way,” said Roanoke Rep. Sam Rasoul, D-Va.

On the legislative side, a bill on retail marijuana sales passed both the House and Senate, but Gov. Youngkin is likely to veto the measure, as he did in 2024.

Localities may now be able to hold referendums on raising sales taxes to benefit schools.

“I thought the session overall went pretty well for a short session,” said Giles County Rep. Jason Ballard, R-Va. “You know, when you’re not in the majority, there are always disappointments. So, I didn’t get all my bills passed.”

A bill curbing Appalachian Power’s ability to increase rates and fees also passed both chambers unanimously.